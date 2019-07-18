The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the results for the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) conducted in the month of June 2019. The result for ICAI CPT June 2019 exam was earlier anticipated to be released at around 6 pm. However, the ICAI has released it a few hours before the tentative timing on the official website - icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org at icai.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to view ICAI CPT results 2019. Candidates will have to use their roll number, pin number or registration number to view the results.

Our earlier story citing the official notice from ICAI has suggested that the result would be declared today evening around 6 pm. But as mentioned in the article, the timing was a tentative arrangement and the result could be very well released a few hours later or earlier than the provided timing.

A total of 21,930 candidates registered for the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) examination that was conducted around 250 different centres across the world. Further, arrangements have also been made for the students of Common Proficiency Test (CPT) desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 15th July 2019, the ICAI notice added.

Further, the candidates can also check the result of Common Proficiency Test (CPT) via SMS. Candidates will have to send a message in the below indicated format:

CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate) , eg. CACPT 000171

Last year, ICAI had revised the syllabus for chartered accountancy and included a number of contemporary topics like Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the course. Those who pass the CPT will be eligible to register himself/herself for Intermediate (IPC) Course.