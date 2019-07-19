The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result for Class 12th compartment exam on its official website - cbse.nic.in. Students who had appeared for this year’s Senior School Certificate Examination compartment exam can now check their result directly from the official CBSE site. The results were released yesterday on July 18.

The Class 12 compartment examination was conducted on July 2, 2019. In order to clear the CBSE compartment class 12 exams, candidates must have secured a minimum score of at least 33 per cent based in theory as well as practical and aggregate score.

Here is the direct link to check CBSE Class 12th compartment exam 2019. Students will have to fill up a couple of personal details such as the admit card ID, roll number, school number and centre number on the results page in order to access the individual results.

The regular result for Class 12th was declared during early May this year. The CBSE students had managed to score a pass percentage of 83.4 percent this year. Following the regular result declaration, the board began considering the re-evaluation and rechecking requests from candidates. The results for the same was declared on June 28.