The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will be announcing the result for UPJEE round 3 counselling today on July 19. The update on the official website today confirms that the result will be available today around 3 pm. Candidates who had applied for the UP Polytechnic 2019 counselling are requested to visit the official website - jeecup.nic.in to view the result.

Candidates who get allotted seats in the Round 3 will then have to appear for document verification and security fee deposition at the allotted institute from July 20th to July 24th. The admission formalities need to be finished by July 24th. Candidates must note that this is the final round of counselling for at JEECUP to secure admission to Diploma Courses in Polytechnic Institutions in Uttar Pradesh State.

Also, candidates from Round 1 and Round 2 counselling who had chosen the float option are advised to freeze their seats and candidates who had freezed their seats will have to report at their respective institute before July 24.

The registration for Round 3 counselling began from July 17 and the choice filling, locking was completed over July 17th and 18th. The full counselling schedule can be accessed in Hindi and English at the official website. Students can also access the English version in this direct link.