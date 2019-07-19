The Educational Examinations Department, Bikaner, Rajasthan has released a new counselling schedule for Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed 2019, popularly known as BSTC, admissions 2019. As per the new schedule, the result for the first-round allotment for Pre-D.El.Ed will be published on July 21. Candidates who had previously cleared the BSTC 2019 entrance exam and applied for the counselling process will be able to check the round 1 allotment result on the official website - bstc2019.org.

The online registration for D.El.Ed 2019 counselling began from July 5th and in fact today, July 19 is the last to apply for the counselling. Following the registration, applicants have to make the registration fee payment and fill in the choice by end of today. After the allotment result declaration on July 19, candidates will have the opportunity to make the allotment fee payment from July 22nd to 24th and reporting at the allotted institute needs to be completed by July 25.

As per the previous counselling notification the first allotment results were expected to be out by July 18, yesterday. The Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 or BSTC entrance examination was conducted on May 26th and the results were declared on July 3rd. Based on the results of the exam, the counselling is being conducted for admissions to D.El.Ed courses for 2019-20 across institutes in the state of Rajasthan.

Individuals who have cleared the BSTC entrance exam 2019 and yet have not applied for the counselling registration are advised to register now before end of today. After July 19, today registations,