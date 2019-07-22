The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) officials released the final results for Judicial Services Civil Judge (Jr. Division) exam 2018. The exam also known as UP PCS Judiciary exam 2018 was held from December 2018 last year starting with the preliminary screening test. Now the final result following the interviews conducted in June 2019 have been announced and candidates can check the same at the UPPSC website - uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 610 people have cleared the UP PCS Judiciary exam and now eligible for the post of Civil Judge in the state of UP. Akanksha Tiwari has topped the UP PCS exam, followed by Harihar Gupta and Prateek Tripathi bagging the second and third place.

As mentioned, the UPPSC PCS-J exam for the recruitment of civil judge in UP was held in three stages. The prelims were held on December 16, 2018, for which 64691 had applied out of which 6041 candidates had qualified for mains exam. The next stage of the exam was conducted on January 30, 31 and February 1, 2019.

The results for the main exam were declared on June 19 in which 1847 had qualified for interview. The interview round was held from June 21 to July 17, 2019,