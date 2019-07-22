The Karnataka Examinations Authority on July 21 declared the second round allotment list for Karnataka CET 2019. The candidates can check the allotment result at the official website of KEA - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The CET 2019 allotment is for admissions to Engineering, Architecture, Farm sciences (Agriculture, Veterinary etc) courses at institutes across the state of Karnataka.

It must be recalled that the result for the first allotment was released on June 30th. The registration process for candidates who have cleared the Karnataka CET 2019 began on June 21st and the last day to apply was June 25th, 2019.

Here is the direct link to view KEA Karnataka CET 2019 second allotment list. The result can be viewed using the candidate CET number.

Separately, the choice entry for candidates who have been allotted seat in the Karnataka CET 2019 second round began from 11 am on July 22 today. Here is the direct link for choice entry for Engineering and other courses.

How to check KEA CET 2019 second round allotment result

Visit the official website of KEA - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Check for the second round allotment link and click on it. Enter the log-in details and submit. The allotment details can be accessed after successfully logging in.

KEA had declared the CET 2019 result on May 25th, 2019. A total number of 1.4 lakh candidates have attained the eligibility and have cleared the KCET 2019 exam. KEA conducts KCET examination is conducted for admissions into professional courses offered by various institutions in the state of Karnataka like Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy.