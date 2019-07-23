The Rajasthan PTET 2019 counselling for admission to two-year and four-year B.Ed courses was expected to be announced yesterday and has now been announced. However, the official website of the Rajasthan PTET is currently not responding at the moment and hence, candidates are advised to remain patient and wait for the website to be restored to check their PTET 2019 seat allotment results.

The Dungar College began the counselling process last month and now the first seat allotment results can be accessed from the official website- ptet2019.org. Once the website is up and running again, a direct link to check the PTET seat allotment result will be made available here. Candidates will be able to check the result using the registration number.

The online registration process for the Rajasthan PTET admissions 2019 began from June 25th and continued till July 17. After the seat allotment for both Two year B.Ed and Four years BA/B.Sc B.Ed courses, candidates will have to make the admissions fee payment from July 23rd to July 29th. Following the online fee payment, reporting at the allotted institute for completing the admission process will begin from July 23 and the last date is July 30.

The Government Dungar College, Bikaner had conducted the PTET 2019 examination on May 12th, 2019 and the results were declared on May 30th. The examination was conducted in two separate sessions, one for B.Ed 2-year course for graduate students and another for 4-year BA/BSc B.Ed integrated courses for undergraduate students.