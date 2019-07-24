The University of Kota otherwise just referred to as Kota University has declared the result for BA Part 2 2019 annual examination on its official website - uok.ac.in. Several Hindi media outlets have reported the same but the result section of the UOK website at the time of writing this article was not responding. UOK BA Part 2 results 2019 were announced by the varsity on July 23rd, Tuesday.

Students who have appeared for the BA Part 2 exam and are eager to check their annual exam scores will have to wait possibly few more hours for the UOK website to be restored to normalcy. Once functioning, candidates will be able to check the UOK BA part 2 exam results using their roll numbers provided on the exam hall ticket.

Further, here is the direct link to view Kota University BA part 2 exam 2019 results once the website is up and running. The University of Kota was established in 2003 and presently around 180 colleges with approximately 2,30,000 students of six districts of the State, namely, Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar, Baran, Karauli, and Sawai-Madhopur are under the territorial jurisdiction of the University.

