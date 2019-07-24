The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today declared the results for Secondary School Compartment Examination 2019 on its results website - cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the compartment exam 2019 can now check their results online using their roll number and date of birth details.

The exam was conducted the exam for candidates who failed to clear the regular Class 10th exam this year in May. A total of 1,38,705 students were placed in compartment this year after the class 10 board exam results were out. Now the candidates who appeared for the CBSE 10th compartment exam 2019 can now check their subject scores online.

The CBSE had conducted the 2019 regular class 10th examination from February 21st, 2019 till March 29th, 2019 and the board managed to declare the result within 38 days. The CBSE 10th students overall scored a pass percentage of 91.1% which is an improvement of more than 4 percent points compared to 2018 when the passing score was 86%.

Separately, CBSE recently released the result for Class 12th compartment exam on July 19.