The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) today declared the Company Secretaries Foundation Programme June 2019 examination on its website - icsi.examresults.net. The ICSI CS Foundation exam was conducted in the month of June and candidates who appeared for the CS Foundation exam 2019 can now check their results directly from the ICSI site using roll number and 17 digit registration number.

The Company Secretary (CS) foundation examinations result was declared at 11 am today on July 25. Candidates can view and download the e-mark sheet from - icsi.examresults.net. Further, the subject-wise break-up of marks and e-Result-cum-Marks statement has been made available on the website.

Here is the direct link to view the ICSI CS Foundation exam results

Additionally, ICSI has also provided the list of topper in the CS Foundation exam along with all-India Provisional merit list. All the links for results, provisional merit list, toppers list are available on the following website - isci.edu. Sanghavi Khushi Devendrakumar and Yogita Dasvani jointly bagged the first position in the CS Foundation exam 2019.

The second position was secured by Sanskruti Saraf and the third rank was jointly shared by three candidates viz. Shivani Kumari, Anushka Bhoi and Laveena Mascarenhas. Separately, here is the direct link to view the all-India provisional merit list of top 25 rankers. The top 25 ranks are shared by