The highly anticipated official recruitment notification for Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam has been declared online. Several media reports have confirmed the details. However, the official website for grama sachivalayam - ap.gov.in was down at the time of writing this article. On the other hand, the online application process for all the recruitments begins from today, July 27.

The AP Grama Sachivalayam will be filling up 1,60,801 vacancies for various posts such as Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, animal husbandry assistant, village fisheries, sericulture, horticulture, agriculture assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant in Andhra Pradesh and so on.

Here is the direct link to various recruitment notifications under AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019

There are a total of 13 recruitment notifications for under AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment and applications are invited through online mode only. The online application process for all recruitment begins from July 27th, today.

The eligibility criteria for Panchayat Secretary, ANM & Other Posts is 12th passed or equivalent from the recognized board or university. Similarly, candidates will have to go through each recruitment notification from the link provided above to view the individual post specific eligibility criteria.

It must be recalled that only recently AP state government concluded the online application process for more than 1.75 lakh Gram/Ward volunteers. The last date to submit applications was July 5th to volunteer for AP Panchayat Raj and Rural Development at the official website, gramvolunteer1.ap.gov.in.