Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the provisional answer keys for the DCET 2019 examination on July 30th, 2019. All the students who had appeared for the DCET 2019 entrance examination can access the provisional answer keys at the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KEA had conducted the Diploma CET 2019 on July 21st in two sessions which was a postponed date as the original schedule had indicated that the exam was supposed to be conducted on July 14th, 2019.

The candidates can download the DCET 2019 answer from this direct link. Click on the Provisional Answer Keys link which will open options to download the answer keys for all the subjects.

The DCET 2019 exam was conducted for diploma in engineering courses admission to 2nd Year Engineering Courses and for first year Architecture Course under Lateral Entry Scheme for both Day and Evening Engineering Colleges provided by the colleges and institutions in the state of Karnataka.

How to download DCET 2019 provisional answer keys: