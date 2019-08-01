Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has released the KMAT 2019 admit card today, August 1st, 2019. Candidates who have registered to appear for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test or KMAT 2019 can download the admit card from the official website, kmatindia.com.

KMAT 2019 exam is set to be conducted on August 4th. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to 169 + AICTE-approved University-affiliated B-schools in Bangalore and Karnataka, and will be held in more than 10 cities all across the country and is open to candidates from all parts of India and abroad.

KMAT admit card can be downloaded from this direct link.

The online registration process for the KMAT 2019 started on May 25th and the last day to register was July 24th. The result for the KMAT 2019 is expected to be declared on August 15th and the details of the counselling process will be released soon after. Candidates are suggested to keep visiting the official website regularly for latest updates.

How to download KMAT 2019 admit card: