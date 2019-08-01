Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has activated the DAF or Detailed Application Form link for candidates to register for the 2019 Civil Services Main examination from today, August 1st, 2019. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination of the 2019 Civil Services can register to appear for the main examination at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The last day to register for the same is August 16th, 2019.

UPSC Civil Services is the highly coveted exam and the CSE preliminary exam in 2019 was conducted on July 2nd. The commission had declared the preliminary examination result on July 12th, 2019. All the candidates who had cleared the preliminary exam are now eligible to appear for the Main exam scheduled to be conducted on September 20th, 2019.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted in three successive stages: 1) Preliminary (objective type) for the selection of candidates for the main examination 2) Civil Services (Main) Examination (written and interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts announced.

How to register for UPSC CIvil Services Main exam:

Visit the UPSC official website. Click on the link for Civil Services Main exam DAF available in the ‘What’s New’ section. A new page will open where the link to apply for the Main exam is available. Click on the link. Enter the log-in details and fulfill the application process.

UPSC had invited applications from eligible candidates for CSE 2019 from February 19th onwards and continued the process till March 19th. Total of 896 posts including those reserved for PWD candidates have been advertised this year for CSE. While this is a slight increase from last year, however the vacancies continue to be low.