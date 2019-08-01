Staff Selection Commission, as reported earlier, was expected to release the official notification for the 2019 Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination today; however, a new notification released a while ago has postponed the notification date to August 20th.

Moreover, the notification also detailed the official notification dates for other examinations. The notification for the Phase-VII/2019/Selection Posts will be released on August 6th and for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination on August 13th, 2019.

The notification released today detailing the above-mentioned exam notification dates can be accessed at the SSC official website under the Latest News section or in this direct link.

The postponement of the notification will definitely affect the application last date; however, it is not clear if the date of the examination will also get postponed. Candidates are advised to visit the SSC official website or Scroll.in’s Announcement page regularly for latest updates.

Computer Based Examination (CBE) for the recruitment of Combined Junior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak exam was scheduled to be held on November November 26th, 2019 and the application process was scheduled to begin from today and the last date of August 28th, 2019.