Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) has released the OTET 2019 examination admit card today, August 2nd, at around 11.00 am. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) 2019 can download the admit card from the official website, bseodisha.nic.in.

BSE Odisha will conduct the OTET 2019 examination from August 5th and each day there will be three shifts it will be conducted. The exact date, time, and venue of examination will be mentioned in the admit card and thus candidates are suggested to go through the admit card carefully.

Candidates can download the OTET 2019 admit card from this direct link. Enter the Registration Number and Password and submit to access the admit card.

OTET 2019 will be conducted in two phases— paper 1 and paper 2. Candidates can appear for only one of the paper. Those who qualify will be eligible to teach in state-based schools. It will be conducted in two-and-a-half hours. The exam will be in multiple-choice question (MCQ). Each question will be for one mark and there is no negative marking.

OTET 2019 notification was released on July 15th and the online registration process for the OTET exam 2019 began from July 15 and July 26 was the last date to register. The exam dates were not disclosed in the notification; however, now along with the release of admit card the exam dates have also been revealed.