Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the 2019 Forest Service Preliminary examination result on August 3rd, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the official website, mpsc.gov.in, to see if they have cleared the preliminary examination.

A total number of 2,106 candidates have cleared the preliminary stage of the recruitment drive. These candidates have to now appear for the Main stage of the drive which is scheduled to be conducted on September 15th, 2019. The details of the Main exam and registration process can be accessed in this the result notification available in this direct link.

Candidates can access the MPSC 2019 Forest Service Preliminary exam result in this direct link.

MPSC had conducted the Forest Services preliminary exam on May 26th, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 100 Vacancies of Assistant Forest Conservator and Forest Ranger. The notification for the recruitment was released on March 8th and the application process went on until March 28th, 2019.

How to access MPSC 2019 Forest Services Prelim result: