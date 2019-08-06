Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released exam time table for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services exam 2018. This will be the second stage of PCS 2018 recruitment and the main examination will be conducted in the month of October. The detailed time table with exam timings, subjects, dates is available for candidates on the official UPPSC website - uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the UPPSC PCS 2018 main examination will begin from October 18th to October 22nd in Prayagraj and Lucknow provinces. This will be a written examination conducted for eight subjects spread over two sessions per day. The first session will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second session will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. The examinations will begin with General Hindi and Essay papers on the first day and end with optional subject papers on the last day, October 22nd.

Here is the direct link to download UPPSC PCS 2018 main examination schedule

The commission is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 988 vacancies for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services. A total number of 635,844 candidates had applied for the recruitment of which 398,630 appear for the preliminary examination. The results for the same were declared in March and a total of 19,096 candidates had cleared the PCS 2018 preliminary exam and were eligible to appear for the main examination. All the eligible candidates hereby are advised to check the main exam schedule that is available on the UPPSC site.