Defence Research and Development Organisation has released a notification for the recruitment of Scientist B and Executive Engineer position and the application process for the same is expected to begin from August 10th, 2019. The official notification and the application process will be conducted at DRDO’s recruitment website, rac.gov.in.

The total number of vacancies for which the drive will be conducted is 290 of which 270 vacancies are for Scientist ‘B’ position in DRDO, 6 vacancies for Scientist ‘B’ in Department of Science & Technology (DST), 10 vacancies for Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ in Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Bengaluru, and 4 vacancies as Executive Engineer in Gallium Arsenide Enabling Technology Centre (GAETEC), Hyderabad.

The notification which can be accessed at the official website or in this direct link gives full information of the minimum qualification required for each position. Each position has a different maximum age range which can be relaxed for candidates from reserved categories according to the norms.

For few positions, the selection process involves attempting a descriptive exam followed by an interview round. Whereas, for some positions candidates will be attending an interview round directly and shortlisting will be done based on the interview. The details of the selection process is also available in the notification.

The application process is tentatively scheduled to begin on August 10th, 2019. The last day of applying for the DRDO 2019 recruitment will be 21 days after beginning of the application process. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly or the ‘Announcements’ page to get the latest update.