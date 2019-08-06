Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the answer keys for the level 1 examination for the recruitment of 2019 Paramedical Categories. Candidates who had appeared for the examination for this recruitment drive can check the answer keys at the official RRB regional websites.

RRB in its notification stated that objections can be raised against the answers on the answer keys and it should be submitted by August 8th, 2019. The link to submit the objection can also be found in the official regional RRB websites.

The answer keys and objections submission can be done in this direct link.

The notification regarding the objection stated that “The prescribed fee for raising an objection is `.50/- + applicable Bank service Charges per each objection. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee paid against such valid objection will be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the bank account number from which the candidate has made the online payment”

RRB had started the application process for Paramedical recruitment on March 4th, 2019 for 1937 vacancies and the application process went on until April 2nd, 2019. The first stage Computer-based examination was conducted in July 2019 and now the answer keys have been released.