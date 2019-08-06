Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, has declared the result for the 2019 12th class Instant or Supplementary examination today, August 6th. The supplementary result for all the streams are now available at the official Odisha state’s result website, orissaresults.nic.in.

The result for all the streams and vocational examination have been released together and it can be accessed in this direct link.

CHSE had declared the 2019 12th class Main examination result for the Science stream on June 3rd in which students had managed to score a pass percentage of 72.33% which is around 4.6 points lower than in 2018. Girls have outperformed boys this year. Girls had scored a pass percentage of 75.02% and boys just about managed 70.4%.

The result for the Arts and Commerce stream was declared on June 21st, 2019. Arts students had scored a pass percentage of 65.89%, which is almost 3 percentage points lesser than 2018 when the pass percentage of 68.79%. The girls had scored a pass percentage of 73.55%, whereas boys had scored a miserable pass percentage of just 55.8%.

Commerce stream also has registered a decrease in pass percentage by around 4.5 percentage points compared to 2018. The Commerce stream pass percentage stood at 70.26%. Again, girls performed much better than boys with a pass percentage of 74.25% compared to 67.91% from boys.

How to access CHSE Odisha 2019 Supplementary exam result: