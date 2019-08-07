The Rann Utsav is a carnival of music, dance and culture of Gujarat. The Rann Utsav – Tent City is an extraordinarily assembled city that catches the ethnic magnificence of rustic Kutch. Spread over an area of 5,00,000 sq m, it is the biggest tent city festival in India till date. IRCTC is offering a special package tour to the Rann of Kutch for two nights and three days.

Here’s the direct link to book the tour package to Rann of Kutch.

The tour begins on 16th November, 2019 and departs from Hyderabad airport. The package tariff is as follows:

Class Double occupancy (cost per person) Triple occupancy (cost per person) Child with separate bed (5-11 years) Comfort 29706 27563 27563

Booking for children below 2-4 years can be done only at IRCTC’s booking counters. Please contact IRCTC-Secunderabad for the same @ 040-27702407.

Flight details: Flight no. Date From To Departure time Arrival time G8 - 551 16 Nov 2019 HYD AMD 08:35 hours 10:30 hours 2T711 16 Nov 2019 AMD IXY 14:50 hours 15:45 hours 2T712 18 Nov 2019 IXY AMD 16:05 hours 17:00 hours G8-552 18 Nov 2019 AMD HYD 20:35 hours 22:20 hours

According to the tour itinerary, the tour departs from Hyderabad at 08:35 hours on 16th November, 2019 via flight number G8-551. The flight arrives at Ahmedabad at 10:30 hours. There is a layover time of four hours and twenty minutes after which tourists will board the flight no. 2T711 to Kandla at 14:50 hours. The flight arrives in Kandla at 15:45 hours from where tourists will depart to Rann of Kutch festival. On arrival at the festival, tourists will check in to an AC deluxe Swiss cottage. The evening will be free for dinner other activities at the festival. On day 2, tourists will get to witness a beautiful sunrise on the white desert at Rann of Kutch. In the afternoon a trip to Kala Dungar, the highest point in Kutch, is scheduled. Tourists will also be able to visit Gandhi Nu Gaam, a handicraft village, on the way. On day 3, a visit to Bhuj is scheduled along with sightseeing at the following spots:

The Sri Swami Narayan temple, the most expensive temple in Gujarat made entirely of marble with intricate carvings is one of the attractions. Aina Mahal is an 18th century palace in Bhuj, Gujarat, India. It is located next to the Prag Mahal. The walls of the palace are made of white marble covered with mirrors separated by gilded ornaments with shades of Venetian glass. Hiralaxmi Craft Park is a vision to preserve, restore and promote the arts of Kutch and making them accessible to masses. At 1 pm, the tour will depart from Bhuj bus stop towards Kandla airport.

Tourists will board flight no. 2T712 for return journey at 16:05 hours towards Ahmedabad. Arrival at Ahmedabad is at 17:00 hours followed by a lay over time of 3 hours 30 minutes. Tourists will then board flight no. G8-552 at 20:30 hours to Hyderabad and arrive at Hyderabad at 22:20 hours.

The tour package includes all air tickets, two nights AC tent accommodation in Rann of Kutch, all meals, transportation via AC vehicle as mentioned in the itinerary, tour escort services, travel insurance, toll and parking charges.

The tour package does not include any deviation from above programme. Local transport or airport pick-up and drop services in Hyderabad will not be included in package costs. Any increase in surcharge fuel or airport taxes is not included. Tips and expenses of personal nature like laundry, wine, food and drinks other than mentioned in the package will be borne by tourists.