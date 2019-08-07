The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) had earlier released the recruitment notification for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee posts tentatively scheduled in October / November 2019. Incidentally today from August 7th the online registration for the advertised vacancies begins. The selection will be done through the common recruitment process is made up of a three-tier process. Interested individuals can now start with the online application process from IBPS website - ibps.in.

The recruitment notification for CRP PO/MT 2019 is available on IBPS website and a total of 4336 probationary officer posts would be filled through this IBPS PO 2019 recruitment drive. Online applications for the same begin from August 7, 2019 and will be available till August 28th, the last date.

Here is the direct link to apply online for IBPS PO/MT 2019 recruitment

How to apply online for IBPS PO/MT 2019 recruitment

Visit the official website of IBPS - ibps.in Click on the CRP PO/MT 2019 notification to be re-directed to the online application page Once on the application page - ibpsonline.ibps.in, candidates will have to login with registered number and password First-time applicants will have to register on the site in order to generate the login ID and password to kick-start the application process Candidates then will have to fill up the required details, upload relevant photos, documents and submit the application Lastly make the application fee payment and take a print-out of the application for future reference

This is the 9th edition of PO/MT recruitment by IBPS. The recruitment for CRP PO/MT - IX will be held initially in two phases, Online Preliminary, and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main examination. Shortlisted candidates in the Online Main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview.

Further, the advertisement had provided tentative dates for the complete examination process that will go on until April 2020. Selective important dates for the IBPS PO exam 2019 have been mentioned in the table below.

IBPS PO/MT recruitment 2019 dates PROCESS DATES Start of Online Application August 7, 2019 Last date to fill application, pay the fees (online) August 28, 2019 Pre-Exam Training Call Letters September 2019 Pre-Exam Training September 23 – September 28, 2019 Download Call Letters , Preliminary examination admit card October 2019 Online Examination – Preliminary October 12, 13, 19 and 20 Results of IBPS PO Prelims 2019 October/ November 2019 Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main November 2019 Online Examination – Main November 30, 2019 Declaration of Main Exam Result December 2019 Download of call letters for interview January 2020 Conduct of interview January / February 2020 Provisional Allotment April 2020

The details about the eligibility criteria, educational qualification requirement and more can be accessed from the detailed notification linked here. In case of any further updates, candidates are advised to keep checking the IBPS website once in a while. Alternatively, any updates about the IBPS PO/MT recruitment 2019 will be made available on our websites Announcements section.