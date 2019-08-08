As part of Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) 2019 counselling processtoday, August 8th, the second allotment result will be released. THe allotment result is expected to released after 5.00 pm. The allotment result can be accessed at the official website, icarexam.net.

The students can access the second allotment result and download the provisional admission letter from the official website. The candidates who have been allocated seats need to report to the universities for document verification, deposition of the course fee, and issuance of admission letter from August 9th to August 14th.

The first allotment result was released on August 1st and the admission process based on that was conducted from August 2nd to August 6th. ICAR will conduct three rounds of allotment. The third allotment result will be released on August 17th. The ICAR 2019 counselling process will go on until August 22nd, 2019.

How to check ICAR 2019 allotment result:

Visit the ICAR 2019 official website for counselling. Click on the ‘Applicant Login’ button on the home page. Enter the log-in details and submit. The allotment result can be accessed and for candidates who have been allocated seats, provisional admission letter can be downloaded and printed out.

ICAR entrance exams are conducted for admissions to various universities providing UG, PG, and Ph.D courses for agricultural courses, and the exams for the same was conducted on July 1st, 2019 and the result for the same was declared on July 17th, 2019. Based on the ICAR AIEEA scores, counselling for various courses and universities is being conducted.