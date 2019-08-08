The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Wednesday declared the results for the Class 10th and 12th compartment examinations. The results were released for ICSE, ISC compartment exam at 3 pm yesterday on the official website - cisce.org. Candidates who appeared for the compartment exam this year can now check their result from the site using the individual Unique ID and Index number.

The compartment exam was conducted for candidates who had failed in two or less than two subjects in the regular examination this year. Students eligible for the compartment exam had that mentioned in their results. The compartment exam for ICSE was held on July 16th & 17th and the exam for ISC was conducted from July 15 to 17.

Here is the direct link to check ICSE, ISC 2019 compartment exam results

Students can also get their results via SMS by sending a text message in the below-given format to the provided address.

To get ICSE Results 2019 on your Mobile SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

To get ISC Results 2019 on your Mobile SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

After the result declaration, CISCE has provided students with an opportunity to apply for revaluation. The regular result for ICSE and ISC was announced on May 7th and students who did not pass the examinations or were unsatisfied with their results could apply for revaluation till May 13.

Reportedly, ICSE students achieved a pass percentage of 98.54 percent and the ISC candidates secured a 96.52 pass percentage. The girls outperformed boys in both examinations. Regionally the Western region was the best performer for ICSE in 2019 with 99.76 pass percentage. In case of ISC, the Southern region performed the best with 98.91% followed by the Western region with 98.13%.