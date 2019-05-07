The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Tuesday declared the results of the Class 10 and 12 examination, and reported a 98.54 pass percentage for ICSE and 96.52 for ISC. The council said the ICSE results had improved by 0.3% compared to the last academic year and ISC had bettered by 0.31% from last year.

The CISCE said girls outperformed male candidates in both examinations. The results of the examinations are available at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

The council said the Western region was the best performer for ICSE in 2019 with 99.76 pass percentage followed by Southern region with 99.73%. In case of ISC, the Southern region performed the best with 98.91% followed by the Western region with 98.13%.

The Indian Certificate Secondary Education examinations were held between February 22 and March 25 and the Indian School Certificate exams started on February 4 and concluded on March 25. ICSE conducts exams for 60 subjects which includes papers for 22 Indian languages and 10 foreign languages.