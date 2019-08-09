IRCTC is offering a five nights, six days tour package to Eastern Himalayas. The perennially snow-capped mountains, lush green tropical and temperate forests, gurgling streams and the rich flora and fauna – a true Shangrila or “Nye-mae-el” which simply means ‘heaven’. Situated in North East India, just south of Sikkim, Darjeeling provides the perfect ambiance of a hill resort with it’s mild climate and laid back charm. Its verdant hills and valleys are steeped in colour, and are interspersed with vast stretches of rolling green tea gardens. Presiding over all this is Mt. Kangchenjunga, the third highest mountain on Earth, looming over the northern horizon, giving a magical aura to the land that leaves one‟s senses intoxicated.

The Eastern Himalayas tour package begins on 24 November, 2019 from Delhi airport. The flight details are as follows:

Route Flight Departure Arrival DEL-IXB AI-879 11:15 hours 13:15 hours IXB-CCU AI-880 13:50 hours 16:15 hours

The package tariff is as follows. For infants in the age group 0-4 years, the fare needs to be deposited in cash by customer at IRCTC office at the time of booking. For booking accommodation for children (2-4 years), without a separate bed, please contact: 09002040072

Twin sharing (per person) Triple sharing (per person) Children (5-11 years, per head) Children (2-4 years, per head) 34520/- 32620/- 28810/- 22450/-

According to the itinerary, tourists will board flight no. AI-879 on 24th November, 2019 from Delhi towards Bagdogra airport at 11:15 hours. From Bagdogra, all tourists will be moved to a hotel in Kalimpong (85 km from Bagdogra). On day 2, sightseeing in Kalimpong is scheduled. Tourists will be taken to a guided tour to Pine View Nursery, Golf Course and Durbin Dhara Hills. In the afternoon, the tour will proceed to Gangtok and check-in to the hotel. In the evening, tourists can take a stroll on the famous MG market in Gangtok. On day 3, post-breakfast, a trip to Tsomgo lake (12,400 ft.) and Baba Harbhajan Singh Memorial (13200 ft) is scheduled. Tsomgo Lake freezes completely during the winters and is much revered by the locals. The following day will be spent sightseeing around Gangtok. Tourists will be able to visit Hanuman Tok, Ganesh Tok and Tashi View Point, flower show and then leave for Darjeeling. In the evening, walk through Chowrasta, a wide promenade atop a ridge lined with shops and restaurants is taken to be the heart of the town. Here people gather to chat, spend time basking in the sun or just to snatch a moment of peace. Brabourne Park is attached to Chowrasta and now features a musical fountain. This place is an open place and free from vehicular movements from where one can watch the scenic beauty of the mountain range and take charm of walking at the Darjeeling Mall. Chowrasta is the central place of the Mall Road. On day 5, sightseeing around Tiger Hill, Ghoom Monastery, Batasia Loop, Japanese Temple, Zoo, HMI & Tibetan Handicraft centre is scheduled. On day 6, tourists shall check out of the hotel and move towards Bagdogra airport. From Bagdogra airport tourists will board flight no. AI-880, for return journey and depart at 13:50 hours. The arrival at Delhi airport is at 16.15 hours.

The ‘Eastern Himalayas’ tour package includes air fare for onward and return journey, accommodation in twin/triple sharing rooms in a deluxe hotel, all meals, road transportation and sightseeing, all permit and hotel taxes, tour manager services at Bagdogra.

The tour package does not include road transportation from Gangtok to the hotel, personal expenses such as heater, laundry, Darjeeling toy train ride, alcohol, soft drinks, sightseeing spots not mentioned in the itinerary, guide charges and entrance fees to monuments, any cost arising due to natural calamities like, landslides, road blockage, political disturbances, increase in taxes or fuel price leading to increase in cost on surface transportation and land arrangements which may come into effect prior to departure.

For cancellation of ticket, log in to your account, select the Tour Confirmation Number of the ticket you wish to cancel and cancel your ticket from your booked history on line. Cancellation of your Ticket is possible only on the website www.irctctourismindia.com, and is not possible on PRS Counters. If the user wishes to cancel the ticket, cancellation rules are as under:

No. of days before commencement of trip Total Deductions 21 days prior (excluding departure date) 30% of the package cost 21 - 15 days (excluding departure date) 55% of the package cost 14 - 8 days (excluding departure date)

80% of the package cost 7 - 0 days / No show 100% of the package cost

For more details, contact: