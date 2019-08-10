The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) released the provisional answer keys for Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-gazetted Group-B Main Examination 2019-Paper-2(PSI) on August 9th, 2019. The answer keys are available for candidates on the official website - mpsc.gov.in.

All candidates have the opportunity to raise an objection, if any with the commission before the specified last date. The last date to submit any objection to MPSC is August 16th. The notification regarding the answer keys has all the details on the process for raising objections which can be accessed in this link.

Here is the direct link to download the MPSC Group B Combined Paper II exam answer keys 2019

This was the second stage of the recruitment for PSI, STI and ASO 2019 in the state of Maharashtra. The answer keys for the Paper I examination was released on August 5th and now the Paper II answer keys have been released.

The combined main exam was conducted on July 28th and the admit card for the same was released on July 22nd. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the answer keys and raise objections with the commission.

Earlier Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B preliminary exam results were declared in June. The commission has declared 9,694 PSI applicants for are eligible for the main exam.

Similarly, 768 candidates from STI and 533 ASO applicants had cleared the Group B preliminary exams. The successful candidates were eligible to appear for the main examination.