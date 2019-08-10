Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the document verification schedule for all the candidates who have cleared the written exam for the recruitment of 2018 Agriculture Supervisor on August 9th.

Candidates who are eligible to appear for the DV round can check the date on which they will have to appear for document verification at the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The document verification process for the recruitment will begin on August 19th and will go on until August 30th, 2019. The written exam for the Agriculture Supervisor examination was conducted on March 3rd, 2019 and the result for the same was declared on July 22nd, 2019.

Candidates can access the DV round details for the recruitment at the official website under the Notification section or one can click on this direct link to access the details. The PDF will contains roll number of all the successful candidates and the dates on which their DV round is scheduled.

The RSMSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 1,896 positions of Agriculture Supervisor of which 1,653 positions are for non-TSP areas and 243 positions for TSP areas. The number of candidates who are eligible for DV round is 1.5 times the number of total vacancies.