Indian Coast Guard has released the notification for the recruitment of 2019 Yantrik on August 11th, 2019. The candidates can access the notification for the recruitment drive and apply for the same at the official website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The last day to apply for the position is August 17th, 2019.

The candidate must be between the ages of 18 to 22 years old with an upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC category candidates. The candidate must have finished the 10th class and should have a Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical/Electronics and Telecommunication(Radio/Power)Engineering.

The positions are further divided into the three categories, Yantrik Technical (Mechanical, Yantrik Technical (Electrical), and Yantrik Technical (Electronics and Telecommunication). The recruitment is for Yantrik01/2020Batch(Diploma in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering).

The exam for the recruitment will be conducted in the latter of half of September and the admit card for the same will be released from September 1st to September 8th. The exam will be conducted at four centres in India in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Noida. The exact address can be accessed in the official notification.

How to apply for Indian Coast Guard 2019 Yantrik position:

1. Visit the Indian Coast Guard recruitment page.

2. Click on ‘Opportunities’ button.

3. Read the instructions carefully and click on ‘Proceed’.

4. Select the relevant advertisement and select the desired position for which one wants to apply and click on ‘I Agree’ button.

5. Fill the form and submit, and take a print out of submitted application for future reference.

Candidates are advised to go through the notification carefully before applying which can be accessed in the home page of the official website or in this direct link. The official notification has more information on application process, details of vacancy, reservation policy, exam pattern, syllabus, among other.