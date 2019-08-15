West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the 2019 West Bengal Civil Services (WBCS) Executive Main examination on August 14th, 2019. The answer keys for Paper III, IV, V, and VI have been released and can be accessed at the official website, pscwbonline.gov.in.

The notice on the answer keys stated that candidates can highlight any incongruities to the notice of the Commission, through email at pscwbit01@gmail.in within 7 (seven) working days from the date of publication of this notice.

Candidates can access the answer keys for all the subjects for WBCS Main exam in this direct link.

The application process for the WB Civil Services (Exec) began on November 6th, 2018 and went on until November 26th, 2018. The Preliminary exam was held on January 20th, 2019 and the result was declared in May 2019.

A total number of 15,997 candidates have been deemed as successful in the examination who were eligible to appear for the Main exam which was conducted on May 25th, 2019.

How to access WBPSC 2019 Civil Services Mains answer keys: