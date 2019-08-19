Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today on August 19th will activate the online registration link for CTET December 2019 examination. The board is set to conduct the CTET exam on December 8th, 2019 and interested individuals will be able to begin the online application process for the same from today at the official website - ctet.nic.in. The last date to apply for the test is September 18.

Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET is conducted to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach in CBSE-affiliated schools. The test is conducted in 20 languages and in over 100 centres across the country.

It was reported earlier that the notification for the CTET December session will also be released today which candidates can access at the official website. The eligible candidates will have the option of applying for either Paper I or Paper II or both the examinations. Paper I is to certify the eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II for Class VI to Class VII.

CBSE generally conducts the CTET examination twice in a year, once in July and once in December. The result for the July 2019 CTET exam was released on July 30th in which around 3.5 candidates had participated out of which 2.15 lakh qualified from Paper I and 1.37 lakh from Paper II, according to NDTV.