Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), as informed earlier, has released the CTET December 2019 official notification a while ago. The link to apply to participate in the CTET December 2019 examination is yet to be activated; however, it is expected that it will get activated before evening.

All the interested candidates can access the official notification right away at the official website, ctet.nic.in, The link to apply will also be available on the same website and candidates can apply to participate in the same once the link is activated on the website. The last day to apply for CTET exam is September 18th.

Central Teachers Eligibility Test or CTET is conducted by CBSE to certify the eligibility of candidates to work as a teacher at CBSE-affiliated schools. The exam is conducted generally twice in a year, once in July and then in December.

In 2019, the December exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 8th. Paper I will conducted from 9.30 am to 12.00 noon and Paper II will be conducted from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm.

CTET official notification for the December 2019 examination can be accessed in this direct link.

The CTET exam certifies eligibility in two categories. Paper I will certify the candidate’s eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II will certify to teach from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have the option to appear for either or both the examinations.

How to apply for CTET December 2019 exam: