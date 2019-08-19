Andhra Pradesh State Beverage Corporation Limited (APSBCL) has invited applications for Sales Supervisor and Salesmen positions on August 19th, 2019. Candidates can access the official notification and apply for these positions at the official website, apsbcl.aponline.gov.in. The last day to apply for the recruitment drive is August 25th, 2019.

A total number of 9267 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. The position is open for male candidates and all candidates must be above 21 years old and should be below 40 years.

For Shop Supervisor position, the candidate must be a graduate. Preference will be given for candidates who has a BCom degree with computer knowledge. For Salesmen, the candidate must have cleared the intermediate examination.

The candidate for the post of shop supervisor shall be the native of the mandal in which the shop is located and the candidate for the post of shop salesman shall be native of the local body in which the shop is located. They must produce proof of identity viz. Aadhar / Voter ID / Ration card etc.

All interested candidates can apply for the position by click on the application link on the home page of the website or by clicking on this direct link to fulfill the application process.