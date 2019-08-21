Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released recruitment notification for the recruitment of multiple positions on August 21st, 2019. The recruitment is being conducted for 2,446 vacancies for the positions of Police Superintendent, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment), and Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Servicemen) positions.

Interested candidates can access the official notification and apply for the position at the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in. The application process will begin on August 22nd and the last day to apply for the same is September 25th, 2019.

The vacancies for each positions is as follows:

BPSSC 2019 Vacancy Details Position Number of Vacancies

Police Sub-Inspector

2064 Sergeant 215 Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment)

125 Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Servicemen)

42 Total 2446

The candidates must be between the ages of 20 years and 37 years for General Male Candidates with relaxation for candidates from reserved category and for Women candidates according to the norms. The candidates must have finished their graduation to be eligible to apply for all the above-mentioned positions

The official notification for the position can be accessed at the official website or in this direct link. Candidates can get more details on eligibility criteria, qualifications, reservation policy, selection process, important dates, PET/PMT criteria, among others in the official notification.