The Educational Examinations Department, Bikaner, Rajasthan, is expected to release the Upward Seat allotment result today, August 21st. Once the allotment result is declared, candidates can access them at the official website, bstc2019.org.

The counselling and allotment schedule for the 2019 BSTC has undergone through at least five postponements. The following information is based on the counselling schedule available now at the official website. Assuming the Department sticks to its schedule this time, the admission process based on the allotment result needs to be completed on August 22nd and August 23rd.

Popularly known as BSTC, the counselling is being conducted for admissions to Teachers Training Diploma course 2019 across the state of Rajasthan. Once declared, the result for BSTC 2019 counselling will be available on the official website - bstc2019.org.

Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 or BSTC entrance examination was conducted on May 26th and the results were declared on July 3rd. Based on the results of the exam, the counselling is being conducted for admissions to D.El.Ed courses for 2019-20 across institutes in the state of Rajasthan.

The first allotment result for the BSTC 2019 was declared on August 9th and the admission process based on the first allotment was carried from Augsut 10th to August 14th, 2019. The upward movement allotment was first scheduled for August 17th but then was postponed for August 21st,