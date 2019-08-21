The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) had conducted Chartered Accountant examinations Intermediate exam result will be declared on August 23rd, according to reports. The results will be released on 23rd in the evening horus at the official website, icaiexam.icai.org.

The exam for Foundation, Intermediate (IPC) old, IPC new, Final, Final new and International Taxation courses were conducted in the month of May. These exams were postponed owing clash with the Lok Sabha elections which were also held in May. So the examination was held from the last week of May and continued till first two weeks of June.

The result for the CPT, Foundation, and Final examination results have already been declared. Only the Intermediate exam results are left. Along with the result, the merit list for the exam is also expected to be released which will have names of top 50 students.

ICAI conducts exams for all the levels twice in a year, once in May and once in November. The result is for the May exam is generally declared in the month of July. However, due the postponed schedule the result is being declared now in the month of August.

ICAI conducted the CA courses exams from May 27th to June 11th, 2019. The admit card for the examinations was released on May 6th while the exam postponement was announced earlier in March itself.