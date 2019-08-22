Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the TNTET 2019 Paper-II examination results on August 21st. The Paper-I result was declared two days ago and now the Paper-II result have also been released. The candidates can check the results at the official website, trb.tn.nic.in.

The notification for the result said that 3,79,733 candidates appeared for the Paper-II examination. Apart from the result, the final answer keys for the exam have also been released.

Candidates can access the TNTET 2019 Paper II result in this direct link. The final answer keys is available in this link.

TNTRB conducts TNTET examination to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated to Tamil Nadu board of education. Paper-I determines the eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V, whereas Paper-II is from Class VI to Class VIII.

The TNTRB had conducted the TNTET 2019 examination on June 8th for Paper I and June 9th for Paper II and the ttentative answer keys were published on July 9th, 2019. The application process for 2019 TNTET started from March 15th and the last day to apply initially was April 5th, 2019, but was later extended to April 15th.

