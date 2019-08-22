Rajasthan High Court released a recruitment notification on August 20th for filling up 69 vacancies for the position of Junior Personal Assistant (English). The application process will be activated soon at the official website, hcraj.nic.in; however, candidates can access the official notification now.

Of the 69 positions, 27 are backlog position and 42 are new vacancies. Apart from reservation for SC, ST, MBC and OBC, one position is reserved for person with benchmark disabilities and five for ex-servicemen.

Candidate must have a graduation degree from any stream to be eligible to apply for the recruitment drive. The candidate must be between the ages of 18 and 40 with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from the reserved categories.

The selection process includes a Shorthand Dictation and Transcription in which the candidates will have to appear for a 8-minute English Shorthand test and a 60-minute Transcription and typing of Dictated passage in English on Computer of 50 marks.

The notification can be accessed under the ‘Recruitment’ section of the official website or in this direct link. The notification has more details on reservation policy, eligibility and qualification criteria, selection process, exam pattern, among others.