As part of the Rajasthan D.El.Ed admission counselling 2019 or better known as BSTC, the Educational Examinations Department, Bikaner, has released the Upward Movement Allotment result. Candidates can access the allotment result and print out of the Allotment Letter from the official website, bstc2019.org.

The candidates who have been allotted seats in the upward movement need to report to the institutes and fulfill the admission today and tomorrow or August 22nd and August 23rd, 2019. The second round of allotment result will be released on August 25th, 2019.

Candidates can access the upward allotment result in these direct links for General and Sanskrit.

Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 or BSTC entrance examination was conducted on May 26th and the results were declared on July 3rd. Previous counselling notification was modified and the first allotment results were pushed forward from July 18 to July 21. However, a revised schedule was put up later on the BSTC website and candidates had time up till July 26 to submit their respective registration.

The counselling and allotment schedules have been modified at least six times since the results were declared. The counselling is being conducted for admissions to D.El.Ed programme offered by various colleges and institutions in the state of Rajasthan