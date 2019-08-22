Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) allows passengers to make train reservations online on irctc.co.in. The Indian Railways offers a special concession for differently-abled passengers that can be availed while booking reservations under the ‘Divyaang or Journalist Concession’ option listed online.

(Also read: How to register as a new user online on IRCTC)

Steps to avail the Divyaang or Journalist Concession:

Login with your IRCTC User ID

Enter your journey details and click on ‘Divyaang or Journalist Concession’ box and continue booking

Click the ‘OK’ button on the pop-up window to confirm the booking condition for ‘Divyaang or Journalist’ booking

On the next page select the train of your choice and click ‘Check Availability and Fare’ button to get the availability

Click on ‘Book Now’ to continue booking

Enter the passenger details like name, age etc. and select the concession type as per your ID-proof provided by the railways

Enter all details carefully and correctly, once the details are entered provide the captcha and click on ‘Continue Booking’ button to proceed

Your details will be verified from the Railways database and once the details are verified ‘Review Booking’ page will appear, check the details entered by you here and continue the booking if the details are correct

On the next page select any of the ‘Payment Gateway’ by which you want to complete the payment

After completing the payment ‘Booking Confirmation Page’ will be displayed

(Also read: How to book e-tickets on IRCTC: Step-by-step easy guide)

Divyaang passengers are required to carry original photo ID card issued by the Railways for verification during journey. Escort passengers also need to carry the photo ID card, the details of which were mentioned at the time of booking.

(Also read: How to avail the senior citizen concession while booking tickets on irctc.co.in)

Accredited journalists are issued photo ID-cum-credit cards by the Railways to get reservation and a 50 per cent concession. These cards will be issued on the basis of certification by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and other competent state and local authorities.