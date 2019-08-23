Osmania University has declared the Telangana State Eligibility Test or TS-SET 2019 result today, August 23rd. All the candidates who had appeared for the TS-SET 2019 examination can check the scorecard at the official website, telanganaset.org.

Apart from the result, the University also released the final answer keys and cut-off for various categories for the TSSET 2019 examination, which is also available at the official website.

Candidates can access the TSSET 2019 examination result in this direct link. Here are the direct links for TS-SET Cut-offs, List of Selected Candidates, and final answer keys.

Osmania University had released the TS SET 2019 notification on March 29th and the application process without late fees went on until April 26th, 2019. However, candidates could have applied until May 24th with late fees. The exam will be conducted at 10 cities throughout the state.

The TS-SET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of the candidates to apply for the role of Assistant Professor in the universities situated in the state of Telangana.Osmania University had conducted the TS-SET 2019 examination on July 5th, July 6th, and July 8th.

How to download TSSET 2019 scorecard: