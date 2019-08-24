Maharashtra Council Of Agricultural Education And Research or MCAER declared the provisional merit list for the 2019-20 Postgraduate admission on August 23rd. Candidates can access the provisional merit list at the official website, maha-agriadmission.in, under the PG counselling session.

Apart from this, as part of the the UG counselling, the Council is expected to release the fourth allotment result today, August 24th, during the evening hours. Once the allotment result is declared, candidates who have been allotted seats need to finish the admission process at the respective institute from August 25th to August 28th.

Candidates can access the PG provisional merit list in this direct link. The rejection list can be accessed in this link.

If candidates want to raise objection against the merit/reject list, they can do so on or before August 28th. The final merit list will be released on August 31st.

The allotment result for the UG admission will also be available at the MCAER’s official website under the UG admission section.

The revised schedule for the MCAER admission can be accessed in these direct link for UG and PG.

MCAER conducts counselling for various courses related to agriculture, horticulture, dairy technology courses offered by the colleges and institutes in the state of Maharashtra.