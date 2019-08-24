Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to conduct the 2nd stage examination for the recruitment of 2019 Junior Engineers (JE), and as part of hte process it released call letter for the examination today, August 24th. Candidates can download the call letter from the RRB regional website where to link to download the call letter is available.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 28th to September 1st and the process of releasing examination centre and date details began from August 18th, 2019. The link from where the candidates access these details is where from they need to download the call letter.

The 2nd stage JE recruitment exam will of 120-minute duration in which candidates have to attempt 150 MCQ questions as per the syllabus published in the CEN.No:03/2018 in websites of RRBs on 29-12-2018 at Para13. There will be a negative marking of 1/3rd for every wrong answer.

Candidates can access the 2019 RRB JE 2nd call letter from this direct link. One has to click on the relevant region and enter the log-in details to access the relevant information.

RRB had declared the 2019 JE recruitment 1st stage CBT exam results on August 13th, 2019. The RRB had announced the 13,487 JE vacancies along with JE (IT), DMS, and CMA positions in January 2019 and the first stage examination was conducted in the month of May 2019.