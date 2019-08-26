The Educational Examinations Department, Bikaner, Rajasthan, has reschedule the release of the Second allotment result for today, August 26th. It was initially scheduled to be released on August 25th; however, now the website shows the result is due today.

Once the allotment result is declared, candidates can access the allotment result and print out the allotment letter at the official website, bstc2019.org.

The BSTC allotment schedule does not mention any details regarding the reporting window based on the second allotment. It is expected that the information will be released along with the allotment result.

Popularly known as BSTC, the counselling is being conducted for admissions to Teachers Training Diploma course 2019 across the state of Rajasthan.

BSTC entrance examination was conducted on May 26th and the results were declared on July 3rd. Based on the results of the exam, the counselling is being conducted for admissions to D.El.Ed courses for 2019-20 across institutes in the state of Rajasthan.

The first allotment result for the BSTC 2019 was declared on August 9th and the admission process based on the first allotment was carried from Augsut 10th to August 14th, 2019.

The upward movement allotment was first scheduled for August 17th but then was postponed for August 21st, The reporting for upward movement was also be extended until August 24th,