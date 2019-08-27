Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the preliminary answer keys for the written exam for the recruitment of 2019 Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder, and Firemen position on August 27th. Candidates can access the answer keys at the official website, tnusrbonline.in.

Candidates can also raise objection against the answers in the preliminary answer keys which needs to be submitted according to the instructions before September 3rd, 2019 (6.00 pm).

The objection should be sent with documentary proof should be sent by post to Inspector General of Police/Member Secretary, TNUSRB, Old Commissioner office campus, Pantheon Road, Egmore, Chennai - 8. Based on the objection, the Board will correct the answers and evaluate the exam.

Candidates can access the TNUSRB Constable 2019 written exam answer keys in this direct link.

The recruitment process will be conducted for 8,826 positions, of which 2465 vacancies are for Constable Grade II (Armed Forces), 5962 for Constable Grade II (Special Force), 208 for Jail Warder Grade II, and 191 for Fireman. The application process started on March 8th and went on until April 8th, 2019.

How to download TNUSRB 2019 Constable Preliminary Answer Keys:

1. Visit the TNUSRB official website.

2. Under the relevant recruitment section, click on the Preliminary Answer Key button.

3. The answer key will open which can be printed out if required.