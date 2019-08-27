SpiceJet is offering a flash sale called the ‘Desh-Videsh Ghoomo Sale’ from 27th August, 2019 to 30th August, 2019. Travellers can book domestic flight tickets for as low as Rs 1299 and Rs 3999 for international travel. Additionally, on booking tickets through spicejet.com, travellers get a range of exclusive offers including 25% off on meals, seats and SpiceMax.

The sale period starts today, 27th August and lasts up to 30th August. Tickets can be booked up till 31st March, 2020. The discount will be applicable for one-way fares only and the offer is applicable on bookings made across all channels. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers and not applicable on group bookings.

Presenting SpiceJet’s Desh-Videsh Ghoomo Sale! Enjoy unbeatable airfares starting at ₹1299 (all-inclusive) for domestic & ₹ 3999 (all-inclusive) for international travel. Rush to https://t.co/PykmFjYcix or get the SpiceJet app now! Sale closes 30th August, 2019. T&C Apply. pic.twitter.com/puGIHNUb8p — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) August 26, 2019

The fares are refundable with normal cancellation charges and are changeable with change fee and fare difference. Limited inventory is available on first-come, first-served basis. This promo is applicable for non-stop flights. Flight schedules and timings are subject to regulatory approvals and change. Black-out dates applicable.

Currently, SpiceJet operates to 52 domestic and nine international destinations. It is one of the largest regional players in the country with 51 daily UDAN flights and operates to 12 destinations under the regional connectivity scheme providing air connectivity to the remotest corners of the country.