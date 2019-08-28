Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the result for the Intelligence Bureau (IB) 2018 recruitment for Security Assistant/Executive Tier I exam today, August 28th. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result online at the official website, recruitmentonline.in/mha13/#

The Tier-I exam for the recruitment drive was conducted from February 17th to March 31st and now the result has been declared. The candidates who are successful now are eligible to appear for the Tier II exam, details of which will be released soon.

Candidates can access the IB Security Assistant/Executive Tier I exam result in this direct link.

Candidates who clear this phase will qualify for Tier-II which will include descriptive test involving translation of local language/dialect to English. Tier II will be qualifying in nature. Tier II will also include spoken ability but will be clubbed with the tier III exam which will include interview/personality test.

The job notification was released on October 20th, 2018 and the application process went on until November 10th to fill 1,054 vacancies for SA/Exec which is spread in 34 cities throughout India and candidates must have knowledge of the local language of the area.