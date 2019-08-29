Karnataka Examination Authority after released the mock allotment result has finally declared the first allotment result on Wednesday, August 28th 2019. Candidates who have been allocated seats can either accept or reject the seats allotted by August 30th and if necessary make the payment against the choice before August 31st, 2019 at the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

The candidates, if allocated seats, have four choices to make. The first choice is to accept the allotted seat, second is to accept the allotted seat but participate in the further rounds of counselling, third choice rejecting the allotted seat and participating in further rounds, and fourth option is to reject the allotted seat and not participate in further rounds.

In case of choice 1 and 2, the payment for booking the seat or holding the allotted seat needs to be made before August 31st. The choice needs to be locked by August 30th. For choice 1, candidates need to report to the respective institution on September 4th, 2019 before 5.30 pm. For full details regarding the various choices, candidates can access this link.

Candidates can access the KEA DCET 2019 allotment result in this direct link. Instruction regarding the details of the first allotment can be accessed in this link.

KEA had declared the mock allotment result on August 26th and candidates were given an option to make changes in their choices based on the mock allotment. Now the first allotment has been released.

KEA had declared the DCET 2019 result on August 18th. DCET is conducted for admissions to 2nd Year Engineering Courses/ 1st year Architecture Course under Lateral Entry Scheme for both Day and Evening Engineering Colleges. The DCET 2019 examination was conducted on July 21st, 2019.