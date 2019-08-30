Periyar University, Salem, has declared the 2019 Supplementary examination results today, August 30th, that were conducted in the month of August. All the candidates who had participated in the supplementary exam for both the undergraduate and postgraduate courses can check the result at the official website, periyaruniversity.ac.in.

The supplementary examination are conducted for students who could not clear the main examination conducted in the month of May. The result for the UG and PG courses conducted in the month of May 2019 was declared on June 15th, 2019.

Candidates can access the August 2019 Supplementary exam results for all the courses in this direct link.

Periyar University was established in 1997 and the university covers the area comprising four districts namely Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri. The University has 28 departments and 101 affiliated colleges

How to check Periyar University UG, PG Supplementary results 2019